Boxing test events for Military World Games underway



WUHAN, China, June 12 (Xinhua) -- The boxing test event for the 2019 Military World Games and the third event of the 2019 China Boxing Tournament opened in Wuhan on Wednesday, attracting 50 boxers from 40 teams coming from all over China.

They will compete across 15 categories in the six-day competition. The test event is co-organized by the Chinese Boxing Federation, 2019 Military World Games Boxing Competition Committee and the Wuhan Sports University.

The deputy director of the Boxing Competition Committee Shen Zhigang said that the test event includes 15 levels: men's 49kg, 52kg, 57kg, 60kg, 63kg, 69kg, 75kg, 81kg, 91kg, +91kg ; women's 51kg, 57kg, 60kg, 69kg, 75kg.

The competition adopts the latest technical and competition rules approved by the Chinese Boxing Federation. It has 3 rounds, at three minutes per round, with a one minute break between rounds. The top three men (four each) along with the top three women in the Olympic class (four each) will be qualified for the championship.

Zhang Biao, Executive Director of the Boxing Competition Committee discussed the most difficult aspects of the preperation.

"The key point and main difficulty of stadium maintenance is the lighting system. A boxing competition has major requirements for lighting. It is necessary to scientifically design the lighting angle, lighting position and installation angle of the lamps to ensure that athletes will not be affected by improper lighting," Zhang said.

The 7th Military World Games, a multi-sports event that has taken place every four years since 1995, will be held in Wuhan from Oct. 18 to 27, 2019. More than thirty test events will be held.