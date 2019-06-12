Military World Games venues to embrace full 5G coverage

WUHAN, China, June 11 (Xinhua) -- The full coverage of 5G network for all venues will be reached by the end of July as the basic construction has been completed, the Executive Committee of the 7th Military World Games announced here Monday.

The list of 5G-ready venues is expanding, which already included Wuhan Sports Center for the opening and closing ceremonies, Sports Village, Media Center and the Management Center.

According to the information and technology department of the Committee, the plan of 5G network coverage for the Games was proposed at the end of the year 2017, followed by a strict implementation in procedures, as well as an effective collaboration between the local government and China's three major providers of 5G network services.

Efforts have also been made in exploring new applications of 5G technology, including 5G live video broadcast during the Games, and building a 5G technology experience center by combining VR, AI and other new technologies.

Wuhan is taking this opportunity to promote its 5G infrastructure construction, which will turn into a 5G network of nearly 10,000 stations covering the key areas of the city by the end of the year.