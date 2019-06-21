Chinese defense minister meets Pakistani ambassador

Chinese State Councilor and Defense Minister General Wei Fenghe (R) meets with the outgoing Ambassador of Pakistan to China Masood Khalid in Beijing on June 21, 2019. (mod.gov.cn/Photo by Li Xiaowei)

Chinese State Councilor and Defense Minister General Wei Fenghe met with the outgoing Ambassador of Pakistan to China Masood Khalid in Beijing on Friday afternoon.

Wei said that China and Pakistan are all-weather strategic cooperative partners and always support each other firmly on issues concerning each other's core interests. Recently Chinese President Xi Jinping and Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan held a bilateral meeting successfully and reached a series of important consensus, which laid a sound foundation for building a closer China-Pakistan community of shared future in the new era. The past several years have seen the sound development of bilateral relations and a series of productive exchanges and cooperation between the two militaries. The Chinese military is willing to work with the Pakistani military to implement the consensus reached by leaders of the two countries, maintain close communication and coordination, enhance pragmatic cooperation, and jointly safeguard regional and world peace and stability.

Masood said that Pakistan and China enjoy close political and diplomatic relations and strong foundation of mutual trust, and the defense cooperation between the two countries plays an important supporting role in the bilateral ties. He hoped that Pakistan and China could continue to enhance cooperation in all fields, jointly cope with challenges and safeguard common interests.