CMC revises supplementary provisions to implement regulations of CPC on disciplinary action

Source
Xinhuanet
Editor
Chen Zhuo
Time
2019-06-24 21:17:28

BEIJING, June 24 (Xinhua) -- The Central Military Commission (CMC) has issued revised supplementary provisions for the army to implement Communist Party of China (CPC) disciplinary action regulations.

The 30 provisions focus on enhancing political and organizational discipline. They also aim to promote stricter discipline in military work and life.

The supplementary provisions reflect characteristics of the army, tighten political discipline and rules of the Party, and regulate responsibility fulfillment and self-discipline of Party officials.

