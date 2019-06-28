China to hold first China-Africa peace, security forum

BEIJING, June 27 (Xinhua) -- The Ministry of National Defense of China will hold the first China-Africa peace and security forum from July 14 to 20, a spokesperson told a press conference Thursday.

Officials with African countries' defense departments, African military officers and those in charge of peace and security affairs at the African Union will be invited to attend the forum, according to Ren Guoqiang, spokesperson with the ministry.

Discussions at the forum will center on building a safe China-Africa community with a shared future, with topics including the security situation in Africa, major regional issues, and China-Africa cooperation in peace and security.