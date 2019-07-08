Chinese guards of honor help Rwandan troops complete military parade marking liberation anniversary

By Lyu Tianran

KIGALI, July 8 (ChinaMil) -- A ceremony in celebration of the 25th anniversary of Rwanda’s Liberation Day was held on July 4 in Kigali, capital of the African country. Instructed by instructors from the guards of honor of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA), Rwandan soldiers and policemen successfully accomplished their mission in the military parade at the ceremony using movements and commands of Chinese military formations.

The military parade kicked off at the Amahoro National Stadium in Rwanda after Rwandan President Paul Kagame inspected the army. The parading phalanxes marched with concerted steps, with the sound of Chinese mandarin commands such as “Look to the right” and “One, Two” reverberating in the stadium. Heads of state of several African countries watched the military parade. A Chinese military delegation headed by Lieutenant General Jiang Yong, political commissar of the PLA Beijing Garrison, also attended the ceremony.

Invited by the Rwandan military, the PLA honor guards sent six instructors in March 2019 to provide instructions for the military parade celebrating the 25th anniversary of the liberation of Rwanda from genocide. They spent 107 days helping more than 1,600 Rwandans improve their parading formations and movements.

When interviewed by the media, a Rwandan veteran said that the military parade is very exciting. He was amazed by the concerted steps of soldiers and thought this is the “most professional military parade” he had ever seen. A local spectator expressed his gratitude for the help of the Chinese military’s instructors, adding that it was their perfect instructions that “enhanced the morale of officers and soldiers in the parade.”