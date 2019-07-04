Chinese peacekeepers to DR Congo receive commendations

Chinese peacekeepers and their foreign peers move the steel beam together. (Photo/mod.gov.cn)

By Xu Ying, Feng Jing

BUKAVU, July 4 (ChinaMil) -- On the morning of July 2, local time, Brigadier-General Said, commander of the southern theatre of the United Nations Organization Stabilization Mission in the Democratic Republic of Congo(MONUSCO), issued collective and individual commendations to peacekeepers of the 22nd Chinese contingent medical detachment in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), in recognition of their outstanding performances in the United Nations peacekeeping mission.

Brigadier-General Said spoke highly of the Chinese medical detachment, lauding that they are skilled, well-trained and disciplined, have been unanimously praised by peacekeeping forces and civil departments of countries in the mission area, and have demonstrated the good image of the Chinese People's Liberation Army. Especially in the case of malaria and Ebola epidemic, they have impressed the others with high professionalism and selfless spirit.

Chinese peacekeeping medical detachment to the DRC, consisting of 43 officers and soldiers, is under the command of the MONUSCO and deployed in the UN Peacekeeping Force in Bukavu, a city in eastern DRC. The detachment is responsible for the daily medical support, emergency medical rescue and evacuation of more than 6,000 military and civilian personnel in the southern theatre, as well as providing humanitarian medical assistance to the local people within its capacity.