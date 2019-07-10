China-donated frigate arrives in Sri Lanka

The frigate P625

By Zhu Ruiqing and Tang Lu

COLOMBO, July 10 (ChinaMil) -- The frigate P625 that China donates to the Sri Lanka Navy arrived at the port of Colombo on the morning of July 8, 2019.

Vice Admiral Piyal De Silva, Commander of Sri Lanka Navy, appreciated the Chinese donation at the welcoming ceremony. He said that Sri Lanka is currently facing maritime security challenges with the surrounding sea suffering from many illegal acts including drug trafficking and smuggling. The acquisition of P625 will definitely enhance Sri Lanka Navy’s capacities of safeguarding maritime security.

The frigate P625 used to be the frigate Tongling (Hull 542) of the Chinese Navy, built in 1994. As one of the most advanced vessels of the Sri Lanka Navy, the frigate P625 will be mainly used for missions including offshore patrol, environment monitoring and fighting against piracy.