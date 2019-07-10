China's fight against terrorism important part of global fights: envoy

Ma Zhaoxu (C, front), Chinese permanent representative to the United Nations, addresses a Security Council open debate on the linkage between international terrorism and organized crime, at the UN headquarters in New York, July 9, 2019. Ma Zhaoxu on Tuesday called on the international community to effective assist developing countries in capacity-building to address the most prominent challenges in either counter-terrorism or the fight against organized crime. (Xinhua/Li Muzi)

UNITED NATIONS, July 9 (Xinhua) -- China's counter-terrorism and deradicalization campaign is part and parcel of the global fight against terrorism, a Chinese envoy said on Tuesday.

Speaking at a Security Council open debate on threats to international peace and security, China's Permanent Representative to the United Nations Ma Zhaoxu said that China is also a victim of terrorism.

Facing the ongoing threat of terrorism and extremism, China has taken decisive measures to carry out counter-terrorism and deradicalization by law, has effectively contained the high incidences of terrorist activities at different locations, and has best guaranteed the basic right to development and life of people of all ethnicities, said the Chinese envoy.

China's counter-terrorism and deradicalization campaign is fully consistent with the purposes and principles of the United Nations in fighting terrorism and protecting basic human rights, he added.

China has been rigorously implementing all of UN's counter-terrorism resolutions and actively participating in global and regional counter-terrorism cooperation, said Ma.

As a state party to the United Nations convention against transnational organized crime, China has been taking a range of measures, including legislation, law enforcement and judiciary measures, actively implementing its obligations under the convention, and advancing relevant international cooperation, Ma added.

China will continue to conduct bilateral and multilateral exchanges and cooperation with all member states, especially developing countries, on fighting terrorism and organized crime, the Chinese ambassador said, adding that China will do its utmost to provide material assistance to countries concerned in a joint endeavor to maintain regional and global peace and stability.