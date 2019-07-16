China honors 10 armed policemen as "loyal guards"

BEIJING, July 16 (Xinhua) -- China has honored 10 armed police officers and soldiers as "loyal guards" for outstanding performance.

Among them, there are heroes who maintained stability and safeguarded the people in emergencies, warriors who have strong military capabilities and set records in numerous competitions, and role models who have helped the poor and needy.

Selection of the loyal guards started in January this year, with their performance in undertaking missions, military training and war preparedness as major criteria.