1st China-Africa Peace and Security Forum kicks off in Beijing

The first China-Africa Peace and Security Forum kicks off in Beijing on July 15, 2019. (mod.gov.cn/Photo by Ding Yang)

BEIJING, July 15 (ChinaMil) -- The first China-Africa Peace and Security Forum hosted by China's Ministry of National Defense kicked off on Monday in Beijing. Representatives of the Chinese military and nearly 100 senior representatives from the defense departments of 50 African countries and the African Union, including 15 defense ministers and chiefs of general staff attended the forum.

The forum features the theme of “Working Together to Enhance Security”. The attendees will conduct in-depth discussions on topics including “China-Africa relationship and bilateral peace and security cooperation in the new era” and “regional maritime security situations and militaries’ role in peace and security field”.

This forum aims to implement the important consensus reached by Chinese President Xi Jinping and African countries’ leaders and make valuable suggestions on strengthening China-Africa peace and security cooperation, so as to promote the cooperation to a higher level, said a representative from the Office for International Military Cooperation of China’s Central Military Commission at the opening ceremony of the forum.

“Africa shares a long history of vigorous peace and security cooperation with China,” said Hamed Bakayoko, defense minister of the Republic of Cote d'Ivoire, during his speech on behalf of the African representatives. He hoped that the forum will help strengthen China-Africa cooperation in peace and security, so that the two sides can jointly safeguard peace in Africa and the world.

It is said that the forum will conclude on July 20 and the representatives from African side will visit China's army, navy and air force troops as well as Shanghai City during the forum.