Steady China-U.S. relationship beneficial to world peace, growth: Chinese diplomat

HOUSTON, July 17 (Xinhua) -- Healthy and steady relationship between China and the United States is not only beneficial to both countries but to the whole world, Chinese Consul General in Houston Li Qiangmin said Wednesday.

Delivering a keynote speech at the fourth U.S.-China Sister Cities Mayors' Summit in Houston, Li said the 40 years of Sino-U.S. relationship has brought great benefits to the two peoples and at the same time promoted peace, stability and prosperity of the world.

"The past 40 years of experience has told us that collaboration is better than friction and dialogue is better than confrontation," he said.

Commenting on the current difficulties the two countries are encountering, Li emphasized that the interests of China and the United States are highly intertwined.

He said that China-U.S. relationship can achieve steady growth "if both countries adhere to the right direction of development and promote cooperation on the basis of mutual benefits."

Co-sponsored by the Chinese People's Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries and Sister Cities International, the one-day summit features panel discussions, keynote addresses, case studies as well as a multimedia exhibit of more than 300 historic photos to commemorate the 40th anniversary of China-U.S. diplomatic ties.

With the theme of "40 Years Ahead: Stronger Friendship, Closer Cooperation," the summit brings together around 200 representatives from Chinese and U.S. cities to discuss topics such as innovation and smart cities, maritime silk road, metroplex collaboration and Sino-foreign education exchanges.

Three previous summits were held in 2014 in Washington D.C., 2015 in Chicago and 2016 in Nanchang in eastern China.

The establishment of sister city relationship between China and the United States started soon after the two countries established their diplomatic ties in 1979, when central China's Hubei Province and the U.S. state of Ohio, and eastern China's Nanjing city and the U.S. city of St. Louis, forged sister relationships.

Forty years on, sister city relationship has grown and flourished, and now the two countries enjoy 277 pairs of friendly relationships at different levels, and the momentum is going strong.