Chinese state councilor meets representatives from China-Africa peace, security forum

BEIJING, July 17 (Xinhua) -- Chinese State Councilor and Minister of National Defense Wei Fenghe Wednesday met with African representatives attending the first China-Africa Peace and Security Forum in Beijing.

Hailing peace and security cooperation as an important pillar of China-Africa relations, Wei said China and Africa should make new progress in peace and security cooperation and contribute to the development of China-Africa comprehensive strategic and cooperative partnership and an even closer China-Africa community with a shared future.

African representatives expressed their willingness to work with China to deepen cooperation in such areas as escort missions, counter-terrorism, personnel training and joint exercises and training, so as to jointly safeguard peace and stability in Africa and the world at large.

Prior to the group meeting, Wei met with defense ministers from seven African countries who are here to attend the forum.