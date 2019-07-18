Regulation issued to alleviate burdens on primary-level military units

BEIJING, July 18 (Xinhua) -- The Central Military Commission (CMC) has issued a regulation to alleviate burdens on military units at the primary-level caused by bureaucratism and the practice of formalities for formalities' sake, the PLA Daily reported Thursday.

Such burdens were summarized as the "five excesses," which refer to excessive and unnecessary meetings, activities, files/documentations, working groups and inspections.

To address the problems, the regulation specified 20 measures in five aspects to promote reforms and enable the troops to focus on strengthening military training and war preparedness, said the report.

To facilitate the implementation, the CMC General Office will carry out supervision and inspections through spot checks, inquiry letters and summoning, as well as through online submissions via the military information network.