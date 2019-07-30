Chinese defense attache to Lebanon urges global efforts to build community of shared future for mankind

BEIRUT, July 29 (Xinhua) -- Defense Attache of the Chinese Embassy in Lebanon Ouyang Haisheng on Monday called upon countries to join hands and build a community of shared future for mankind.

"It's not right for any country with any excuse to transfer its own problem to others and benefit from harming other countries. It is also not possible to keep your country isolated from the world and detached from others," Ouyang said during a ceremony held to mark the 92nd Anniversary of the founding of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA).

Ouyang praised the PLA for overthrowing a decayed society through numerous bloody battles in order to secure a bright future for China and a better life for its people.

"The PLA is taking the ever-increasing historical responsibility of maintaining world peace, actively playing the role as a responsible global power," he noted.