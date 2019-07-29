Carrie Lam: HKSAR govt supports the healthy growth of youth

"Hong Kong youth should keep eyes on the horizon, pay close attention to the development of our country and make contributions to Hong Kong, our country and the world in the future," said Carrie Lam Cheng Yuet-ngor, Hong Kong's Chief Executive at the graduation ceremony of 15th Military Summer Camp For Hong Kong Youth on Sunday.

The theme of this year's military summer camp is "opening mind and expanding horizon". During the camp, Hong Kong students learned basic military knowledge and skills by experiencing the life of the People's Liberation Army (PLA) Hong Kong Garrison.

"Youth are the driving force of Hong Kong's development. The Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) government will do its best to support the healthy growth of young people," said Lam.

On the same day at the graduation ceremony, 300 students dressed in camouflage uniforms gave a performance to show the results of the 15-day training to the guests and their parents.

According to Chinanews, the summer camp opened on July 15, and 600 young cadets spent an unforgettable time in the PLA Hong Kong Garrison and took such training courses as physical fitness, formation, basic combat readiness and laser simulation contermeasures.

"The camp provides a platform for youth in Hong Kong to learn about the country and the armed forces. It also builds up confidence and courage, and hone their physical and mental strength," said Chen Daoxiang, commander of PLA Hong Kong Garrison, at the ceremony.