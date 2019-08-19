China urges U.S. to "keep word" on Hong Kong issue

BEIJING, Aug. 19 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Foreign Ministry on Monday urged the United States to keep its word on the Hong Kong issue.

When asked for comment on U.S. President Donald Trump's remarks that how China deals with the Hong Kong issue will affect China-U.S. trade talks, spokesperson Geng Shuang said at a news briefing that Hong Kong affairs are entirely China's internal affairs. "President Trump said previously that 'Hong Kong is a part of China. They'll have to deal with that themselves. They don't need advice.' We hope the U.S. side will keep its word," he said.

The demonstrations and violence in Hong Kong have lasted for more than two months, and the rule of law, social order, economy and people's livelihood, stability and international image of Hong Kong have been severely impacted, said the spokesperson.

It turns out that absent the rule of law and order, the so-called 'democracy' and 'freedom' have only led to anarchism and social disorder, and have ultimately damaged the interests of the general public, he added.

According to the spokesperson, Hong Kong's most urgent and overriding task at present is to stop the riots and restore order in accordance with the law. He said that the central government firmly supports Chief Executive Carrie Lam in leading the SAR government to administer the SAR in accordance with the law, and the Hong Kong police in strictly enforcing the law, as well as the punishment of violent criminals in accordance with the law.

Regarding the trade talks between China and the United States, Geng said China's position has been consistent and clear, expressing the hope that the U.S. side would work together with China to implement the consensus reached by the two heads of state in Osaka, and find a mutually acceptable solution through dialogue and consultation based on mutual respect and equality.