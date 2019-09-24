Chinese peacekeepers to South Sudan awarded UN Peace Medal

Chinese peacekeepers assigned to the Chinese peacekeeping contingent to South Sudan are conferred the UN Peace Medal of Honor at the UN House in Wau, on July 18, 2017, local time. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Li Xin)

By Huang Shubo and Zhu Xiaonan

JUBA, South Sudan, Sept. 24 (ChinaMil) -- On September 20, the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) awarded the UN Peace Medals to all the officers and soldiers of the fifth Chinese peacekeeping infantry battalion to South Sudan, in recognition of their contribution to the cause of peace in South Sudan.

Lieutenant General Shailesh Tinaikar of India, Force Commander of UNMISS, said in his speech: "The Chinese peacekeeping infantry battalion is a well-trained unit with excellent capabilities and strict discipline. As the representative of the UNMISS, I am proud of you because you have set an example for all UNMISS peacekeeping forces with excellent jobs representing the highest standard of the UNMISS."

Chinese Ambassador to South Sudan H.E. Hua Ning, Lieutenant General Tinaikar, the UNMISS deputy force commander Major General Zhang Yijun and other distinguished guests awarded the medals to the Chinese peacekeepers. After the awarding ceremony, the Chinese peacekeepers performed programs including Chinese boxing, Tai Chi boxing, bayonet charge exercise and dragon dance, which were highly praised by the guests.

Guo Meng, commander of the Chinese Peacekeeping Infantry Battalion, said that the battalion has always borne in mind its purpose to "fulfill its mission faithfully and safeguard the world peace". It will be committed to the peacekeeping cause with greater enthusiasm and efforts, so as to demonstrate good image of the Chinese soldiers and make more contributions to peace building in South Sudan.

According to Guo, the battalion is mainly responsible for the guarding of the United Nations refugee camp No. 1, patrols in weapons exclusion zone, short-distance patrols, armed escort and other temporary tasks. Since its deployment to the mission area in November 2018, it has successfully completed 18 short-distance patrols and five mouths of armed guarding on the residence of the UNMISS Deputy Special Representative, and handled more than 700 security cases occurred around the United Nations camp, involving a total of more than 162,000 person-times, over 24,000 vehicle trips and about 293,000 kilometers of travelling mileage. The battalion has fulfilled the solemn commitment of the Chinese army to maintain world peace with actions and won the appreciation of the UNMISS, the local government and local people.