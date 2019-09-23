Torch relay of Military World Games held on hospital ship Peace Ark

The picture shows the torch relay of the 7th CISM Military World Games held on the naval hospital ship Peace Ark at a military port in Zhoushan, Eastern China's Zhejiang Province on September 21, 2019.

HANGZHOU, Sept. 23 (ChinaMil) -- Torch relay of the 7th CISM Military World Games was held on the naval hospital ship Peace Ark at a military port in Zhoushan, Eastern China’s Zhejiang Province on September 21, which made it the first time that the flame was relayed in military camp after being ignited in Nanchang, Jiangxi Province on August 1. With September 21 being the International Day of Peace, the relaying ceremony on Peace Ark highlighted the 7th CISM’s theme of “Sharing Friendship and Promoting Peace”.

Entitled "Peace and Glory", the torch of the7th CISM Military World Games is in an overall triangular shape with the length of 700mm and the weight of 780g, and the top made up of three flames close to each other. As an important promotion campaign for CISM, the torch replay will mainly be carried out in various camps and the host city of Wuhan, Hubei province.

The 7th CISM Military World Games will kick off in Wuhan on October 18 and nearly 10,000 officers and soldiers from more than 100 countries will participate. It includes specific military subjects such as military pentathlon, naval pentathlon, aeronautical pentathlon and parachuting, as well as Olympic subjects such as football, basketball and swimming. The Chinese People’s Liberation Army will participate in 26 major subjects except golf. All the teams are having their final training now.