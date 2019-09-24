Seminar held to facilitate military recruitment on university campus

TIANJIN, Sept. 24 (Xinhua) -- A seminar has been jointly held by the Central Military Commission and the Ministry of Education in north China's Tianjin Municipality to facilitate military recruitment on university campuses.

The seminar summarized the achievements and experience in military recruitment on campus over the past decade, particularly since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China in 2012, and discussed reform measures in the area.

Wholescale military recruitment on university campuses can help improve the structure and quality of service personnel, according to the seminar.

The seminar also demanded targeted recruitment to get more university students with professional expertise to join the military.

China started wholescale military recruitment on university campuses in 2009. Over 1.5 million students have been recruited over the past decade.