Chinese air force releases new promotional video

BEIJING, Sept. 24 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) air force on Tuesday released a promotional video about its outstanding pilots.

Those appearing in the video include a pilot who has participated in the first joint strategic air navigation of the Chinese and Russian air forces in Northeast Asia, a member of the Chinese air force's female flight cadet program and one of the first graduates of a joint cadet program by the air force and China's top Tsinghua University.

This year marks the 70th founding anniversary of the People's Republic of China and the Chinese PLA air force.