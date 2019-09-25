188 foreign military attaches to watch military parade on National Day

BEIJING, Sept. 24 (Xinhua) -- A total of 188 military attaches from 97 countries stationed in China have been invited to watch the military parade on Oct. 1, the National Day, celebrating the 70th founding anniversary of the People's Republic of China, according to the Ministry of National Defense Tuesday.

The military parade this year is the first of its kind since socialism with Chinese characteristics entered a new era and the first public appearance of the people's army after its comprehensive reform and restructuring, Wu Qian, spokesperson with the ministry, said at a press conference.