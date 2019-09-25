15,000 military personnel to partake in National Day parade

BEIJING, Sept. 24 (Xinhua) -- The military parade for the upcoming National Day celebrations, which will take place in Beijing on Oct. 1, will involve around 15,000 military personnel, according to a group interview held by the office of the leading group for the military parade in Beijing Tuesday.

The scale of the parade will be the largest in recent years, said Cai Zhijun, deputy head of the office, during the group interview.

A total of 59 formations and a military band, including more than 160 aircraft and 580 pieces of equipment, will be featured in the parade, Cai said.

The parade will consist of two parts. First, the troops will be reviewed along Chang'an Avenue; then, airborne flag-guarding echelons, foot formations, armament formations and air echelons will pass through or fly across Tian'anmen Square. The parade will last for about 80 minutes, Cai said.

Foot formations are comprised of 15 formations of guards of honor, servicewomen, civilian personnel, reserve forces, militia, peacekeepers, among others.

A total of 32 armament formations will join the parade, including those of land combat operation, maritime combat operation and air defense and missile defense.

Bombers, naval aircraft, fighters and other weaponry will fly in 12 air echelons, according to Cai.

NEW WEAPONS

A selection of new weapons utilized by the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) will feature in the parade, and the media will not be disappointed, said a senior PLA officer at the group interview.

Tan Min, executive deputy director of the office of joint parade command, said all the weapons and equipment to feature in the parade are domestic and in active service with a high level of IT application and better strike accuracy.

The new weapons also display a joint combat system of the PLA and innovative features from China's national defense industry, said Tan.

NOT FOR "FLEXING MUSCLES"

China has no intention nor need to flex its muscles in the military parade, said Wu Qian, a spokesperson for the Ministry of National Defense, at the group interview.

Over the last 70 years, with the enhancing military strength, China has made great contributions to the world, Wu said, adding that the stronger the country is, the greater constructive role it will play in keeping world peace.

There is a flawed logic blaming the Chinese military for "flexing its muscles" if it showcases its weapons and "having no transparency" if it does not, Wu said.

"The best way to deal with such logic is to focus on one's own missions," Wu said.

China's armed forces will resolutely safeguard China's sovereignty, security and development interests, actively contribute to building a community with a shared future for humanity and stride forward along its own path to build a stronger military under the leadership of the Communist Party of China, Wu said.

FOREIGN ATTACHES INVITED

A total of 188 military attaches from 97 countries stationed in China have been invited to watch the military parade, Wu said.

The military parade this year is the first of its kind since socialism with Chinese characteristics entered a new era and the first public appearance of the people's army after its comprehensive reform and restructuring, Wu said.