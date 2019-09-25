Chinese defense chief meets with guests from Cambodia and DPRK

General Wei Fenghe, Chinese State Councilor and Minister of National Defense, meets with General Nem Sowath, Director General of the General Department of Policy and Foreign Affairs under the Ministry of National Defense of Cambodia, in Beijing on September 24, 2019. (mod.gov.cn/Photo by Li Xiaowei)

By Yin Hang

BEIJING, Sept. 25 (ChinaMil) -- General Wei Fenghe, Chinese State Councilor and Minister of National Defense, met with General Nem Sowath, Director General of the General Department of Policy and Foreign Affairs under the Ministry of National Defense of Cambodia, and General Yon Kyong Chol, Director of the Foreign Affairs Bureau under the Ministry of the People’s Armed Forces of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK), in Beijing on Tuesday.

During his meeting with General Nem Sowath, Gen. Wei said that China and Cambodia are truly loyal friends. Under the leadership of Chinese President Xi Jinping and Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Hun Sen, China-Cambodia relations have reached a new height in history, and their comprehensive strategic partnership has continuously achieved new results. China and Cambodia share friendly military ties with sound communication mechanism, in-depth and pragmatic cooperation. China will, as always, support Cambodia’s effort to follow a development path that suits its own national conditions, and safeguard its legitimate interests. China is willing to work together with the Cambodian side to implement the important consensus reached by the two heads of state, consolidate the traditional friendship, deepen bilateral cooperation including defense and military cooperation, build a strategically important China-Cambodia community with a shared future and contribute to regional peace, security and prosperity.

General Nem Sowath extended his congratulation on the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China (PRC). He said that the Cambodian side is grateful to China for its long-term support and assistance, and is willing to continue to support each other and deepen the pragmatic exchanges and cooperation in various fields including high-level exchanges, personnel training and joint training between the two militaries, with a view to promoting the China-Cambodia ties to a new level and better serving the people of both countries.

During his meeting with DPRK’s General Yon Kyong Chol, Gen. Wei said that China and the DPRK are close neighbors sharing deep and broad traditional friendship. In the past year and a half, Chinese President Xi Jinping has successfully conducted a state visit of historic significance to the DPRK, and DPRK’s top leader Kim Jong-un has visited China for four times. The top leaders of the two Parties and the two countries have reached a series of important consensus on developing the traditional friendly bilateral ties, which have injected a strong impetus into the China-DPRK relations in the new era, and jointly opened a new chapter in the bilateral friendship. The Chinese military attaches great importance to developing relations between the two militaries, and is willing to strengthen communication and cooperation with the DPRK, act in close coordination to implement the important consensus reached by the top leaders of the two Parties and the two countries, promote the development of bilateral military relations to a higher level, and make positive contributions to strengthening the China-DPRK traditional friendship, and safeguarding regional peace and stability.

General Yon said that the five meetings between the DPRK top leader Kim Jong-un and Chinese President Xi Jinping in more than a year demonstrated the unbreakable friendship between the DPRK and China. It is the unswerving position of the DPRK Party, government and military to inherit the traditional friendship between the DPRK and China from generation to generation. The DPRK is willing to work together with China to maintain high-level exchanges, develop exchanges and cooperation across the board, strengthen mutual support on the world stage, and promote new development in the relations between the two countries and the two militaries.