Military World Games finishes preparation: spokesperson

BEIJING, Sept. 26 (Xinhua) -- The 7th International Military Sports Council (CISM) Military World Games has finished preparation work, a spokesperson for the Ministry of National Defense said Thursday.

All of the 35 new and renovated sports venues for the games have passed testing, said spokesperson Ren Guoqiang, adding that the use of the venues after competitions have been clarified.

Medals and trophies have been prepared for the event and the sports village is ready to open, he said.

Bilateral and multilateral military exchanges will also be held during the games to promote friendship and mutual trust among different armed forces, according to Ren.

Nearly 10,000 athletes from 110 countries will attend the games to open in Wuhan, capital of central China's Hubei Province, on Oct. 18.