Athletes' Village of the 7th CISM World Games holds opening ceremony

The athletes' village for the 2019 Wuhan Military World Games officially openes on October 11, 2019.

By Ma Jing and Lai Yuhong

WUHAN, Oct.12 (ChinaMil) --The opening ceremony of the Athletes' Village for the 7th International Military Sports Council (CISM) Military World Games and the welcome ceremony for Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) sports delegation was held on Friday. The Athletes' Village is a place where all athletes live during the military games and it is also an important platform for the military personnel of all countries to communicate and develop friendship with each other.

Located on the riverside of Huangjiahu Lake, Jiangxia District of Wuhan, the Athletes' Village is the first newly-built Athletes' Village in the history of the military world games. There are 1,958 suits for athletes, as well as a medical and health service center, a volunteers' home, a fitness center, a commercial service street and other supporting facilities to provide athletes with a full range of services and supports.

The 7th CISM World Games will be held in Wuhan from October 18 to 27. The 10-day event consists of 329 competitions in 27 major categories including shooting, swimming, basketball, and track and field sports. Nearly 10,000 active officers and soldiers from over 100 countries will compete in it.

The PLA sports delegation is the first one to enter the Athletes' Village. Since then, delegations from other countries will continue to move in.