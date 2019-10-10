China's Z-20 makes demo flight at helicopter expo

BEIJING, Oct. 10 (Xinhua) -- A fleet of China's new self-developed Zhi-20 (Z-20) helicopters has made a demonstration flight at an ongoing helicopter expo in the city of Tianjin Thursday.

The multifunctional helicopter, developed by the state-owned Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC), made its first public appearance during a massive National Day parade on Oct. 1.

Li Linhua, chief technologist with the helicopter division of the AVIC, said the Z-20 is a medium-lift helicopter with double China-made engines. It can work in complicated meteorological conditions and has good adaptability to high elevations.

The 5th China Helicopter Exposition, running from Oct. 10 to 13, is jointly held by the Tianjin Municipal Government, the AVIC and the Chinese People's Liberation Army Ground Force.