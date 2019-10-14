China-Nepal peacekeepers organize joint defense drills in DRC

Peacekeepers rescue the "wounded".

WALUNGU, Oct. 13 (ChinaMil) -- On October 10, local time, the Walungu detachment of the 23rd Chinese peacekeeping engineer contingent to the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and the Nepal Peacekeeping Infantry launched the joint defense drills. Officers and soldiers of the two sides were mixed in groups and provided alternative covering for each other. After the drills, the Nepalese infantry was responsible for cleaning up the battlefields, while the Chinese sent medical personnel to rescue the "wounded".

"This morning, we worked with the Chinese engineer contingent to complete the maneuvering drills under assault. They behaved quite well. For a long time, all the Chinese officers and soldier have done a very good job in the DRC. They are quite industrious, helpful and hardworking, as well as enthusiastic and friendly. They are energetic professional soldiers, and I am very grateful for their contributions", said Captain Ajda from the 26th Nepalese peacekeeping infantry battalion.

The 23rd Chinese peacekeeping engineer contingent was deployed to the DRC mission area in late September. The 12 officers and soldiers are mainly responsible for road construction. In less than half a month, they have completed a number of construction tasks with high standards, won high acclaim from the troops of various countries stationed in the mission area, and forged a profound friendship with the Nepalese officers and soldiers in charge of guarding herein.