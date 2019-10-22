Senior Chinese military official meets with Singaporean defense minister

Xu Qiliang (2nd, R), vice chairman of China's Central Military Commission, met with Singaporean Minister for Defence Ng Eng Hen (2nd, L) on Monday, who is here to attend the 9th Beijing Xiangshan Forum. (Photo by Zhou Chaorong)

BEIJING, Oct. 21 (Xinhua) -- Xu Qiliang, vice chairman of China's Central Military Commission, met with Singaporean Minister for Defence Ng Eng Hen on Monday, who is here to attend the 9th Beijing Xiangshan Forum.

Noting that the Chinese and Singaporean militaries have made great progress in their exchanges and cooperation in recent years, Xu expressed the hope that the two sides could work together to further deepen strategic mutual trust, promote practical cooperation, strengthen multilateral coordination and lift their cooperation to new heights.

Ng Eng Hen expressed the willingness to work with the Chinese side to implement the consensus reached by the leaders of the two countries, further strengthen the exchanges and cooperation between the two militaries in various fields and jointly safeguard regional security and stability.