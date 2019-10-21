Senior military official stresses China's adherence to peace, justice

BEIJING, Oct. 20 (Xinhua) -- Xu Qiliang, vice chairman of China's Central Military Commission, stressed that the Chinese military will remain a force for peace and justice no matter how strong it becomes.

Xu, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks while addressing a welcoming banquet for the 9th Beijing Xiangshan Forum Sunday evening.

Initiated in 2006, the forum has been a premium global security dialogue platform, he said, adding that the world is undergoing profound changes unseen in a century, and peace and stability call for deepened dialogue and cooperation.

Xu said China always upholds the international system with the United Nations as its core, supports and practices multilateralism, and holds high the banner of peace, development, cooperation and win-win.

China adheres to the new thinking on common, comprehensive, cooperative, and sustainable security, he said.

With the theme of "Maintaining International Order and Promoting Peace in the Asia-Pacific," the forum lasts from till Tuesday.