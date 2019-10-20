Chinese, Australian armies conclude joint training exercise

HAIKOU, Oct. 20 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese and Australian armies on Saturday concluded a joint military training exercise in south China's Hainan Province.

Named "Panda-Kangaroo 2019," the exercise started on Oct. 10 with 10 officers and soldiers from each army participating, and focused on honing the participants' military skills, willpower and team spirit via various training exercises.

"We hope to take the joint exercise with the Australian army as an opportunity to keep improving the mechanism, expanding the content and raising the level of the training, and further enhancing the quality of practical cooperation between our two sides," said Li Bin with the inspection group of the Chinese army.

Servicemen from the two armies lived, trained and learned together, and managed to deepen their friendship and mutual trust during the training themed "cooperation, trust and exchange," according to Chinese sources.