China's 43-year-old veteran Jin continues gold run at Military World Games

Jin Yongde (C), Xie Zhenxiang (L) and Yao Zhaonan of China salute during the awarding ceremony of the 25 meters military rapid fire pistol men's team event at the 7th International Military Sports Council (CISM) Military World Games in Wuhan, capital of central China's Hubei Province, Oct. 19, 2019. China won tournament's first gold at 7th Military World Games from the event on Saturday. (Xinhua/Jiang Kehong)

WUHAN, Oct. 19 (Xinhua) -- 43-year-old sharpshooter Jin Yongde continued his gold run at the CISM Military World Games as he teamed up with Xie Zhenxiang and Yao Zhaonan to win the 25m rapid fire team event here on Saturday.

Less than 14 hours after attending the opening ceremony as one of the last seven torch bearers, Jin combined with Xie and Yao to score a total of 1,747 points to retain the gold medal that the Chinese team captured four years ago.

"I am very honored to be selected as a torch bearer. I have got some good results from the past Games and hopefully I can also do well this time," said Jin ahead of the event.

Jin, who won three gold medals at the 5th Military World Games in Rio de Janeiro, has become the deputy captain and coach of PLA Bayi shooting team, while he decided to take part in this Games on home soil as an athlete.

"As a Chinese soldier, it's a great opportunity to participate in a Military World Games at home, my teammates and I will try our best to win more medals for our country," he added.