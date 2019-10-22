China beefs up assistance to veterans in need

BEIJING, Oct. 21 (Xinhua) -- China is increasing assistance to veterans who struggle with life after retirement due to disability, serious illness, or injury as a result of military service.

The assistance may come in the forms of funds, goods or services as local authorities are given the power to individualize such support, according to a new directive issued by the Ministry of Veterans Affairs and four other authorities.

Eligible candidates for the assistance are mainly officers and soldiers discharged from active service.

Veterans who struggle to find a job or are abruptly laid off due to service-connected causes, as well as those who meet difficulties in life after natural disasters, major accidents, diseases or acts of good samaritan can also apply for assistance.

The directive took effect on Oct. 9, 2019.