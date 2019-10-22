Senior Chinese military official meets with Vietnamese defense minister

BEIJING, Oct. 22 (Xinhua) -- Xu Qiliang, vice chairman of China's Central Military Commission, met with Vietnamese Defense Minister Ngo Xuan Lich Tuesday, who is here to attend the 9th Beijing Xiangshan Forum.

Noting that Chinese and Vietnamese militaries have maintained frequent and effective high-level communication, improved cooperation mechanisms and boosted border and maritime defense exchanges, Xu said that Chinese armed forces would like to advance strategic communication, strengthen coordination on multilateral platforms and properly address disputes with the Vietnamese side.

The Vietnamese military is willing to work with the Chinese side to enhance exchanges of high-level visits and conduct pragmatic cooperation so that relations between the two militaries will continue to be a major support to the relations between the two countries and two parties, Ngo said.