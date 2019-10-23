China Focus: China wins global applause for efforts in world peacekeeping

BEIJING, Oct. 22 (Xinhua) -- China's efforts in keeping world peace, and promoting cooperation and development won global applause at the 9th Beijing Xiangshan Forum, held from Sunday to Tuesday.

"China has played a very critical and a very important role in UN peacekeeping operations," said Atul Khare, UN under-secretary-general for operational support.

He added that China is not only the largest contributor of peacekeeping personnel among the permanent members of the UN security council but also the second largest financial contributor to the budget of peacekeeping operations.

Over 2,500 Chinese personnel are now deployed in UN peacekeeping operations, risking their lives to keep the world safe. "All of them are doing excellent work," said Atul Khare.

Aleksandar Vulin, the defense minister of Serbia, was impressed by China's peaceful development. "We always feel that China respects every nation," he said.

Ishwar Pokhrel, deputy prime minister and defense minister of Nepal, expressed his expectations to the newly upgraded strategic partnership of cooperation featuring ever-lasting friendship for development and prosperity between China and Nepal.

"China is taking initiatives which give hope to people from different countries. Non interference, independence, peace, and friendship, all these things are in demand of people of different countries," he told Xinhua.

Vietnamese Defense Minister Ngo Xuan Lich recognized achievements China has made in the past seven decades. "We believe China will continue to promote peace, stability and development, and contribute to solving common security challenges," he said.

More than 1,300 people, including 76 official delegations, defense ministers from 23 countries, representatives and scholars from international organizations, as well as observers of various countries attended the forum this year.

Initiated in 2006, the forum is widely recognized as a major platform for exchanges and cooperation among defense authorities, armed forces, international organizations and scholars.