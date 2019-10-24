China remains a responsible power around the world

BERN, Switzerland, Oct. 22 (Xinhua) -- Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi said here on Tuesday that China is a responsible power committed to safeguarding peace and promoting development around the world.

Speaking here at a joint press conference with his Swiss counterpart Ignazio Cassis, Wang said that China has never primarily focused on building up its military power, never taken the initiative to wage war abroad and never occupied any inch of foreign territory.

Regarding territorial disputes between China and other countries, Wang said that China has always insisted on the peaceful settlement through dialogue and negotiation, without resorting to the use or threat of force.

Wang said that China's contribution to the global economic growth has been around 30 percent for many years, making China the main engine of the world economy.

Unlike some countries, China has never reneged on its obligations, said Wang, adding that China is committed to fulfilling its international responsibilities and commitments.

According to Wang, China is already the second largest contributor to the United Nations and the second largest contributor to UN peacekeeping operations, and has paid its dues in full and never defaulted on them.

Stressing that China has never interfered in the internal affairs of other countries, he said that China insists that all countries, large or small, should be treated as equal and should respect each other.

Noting that China has never sought to transfer its own problems to other countries, Wang said that China opposes putting domestic law above international law and imposing unilateral sanctions or long-arm jurisdiction over other countries.

China endeavors to solve unbalanced development in the country, said Wang, adding that China will completely eradicate poverty next year.

While some people wrongfully blame China for laying down "debt traps" around the world, "violating human rights" and "breaking the rule of law," a lie told a thousand times will never come true, he said.

Under the leadership of the Communist Party of China, the Chinese people will continue to forge ahead along the road of modernization and contribute to world peace and progress of humankind, Wang said.