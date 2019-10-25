Top Party leadership prepares for session



[Photo/VCG]

A key Party meeting announced goals regarding modernization of the socialist system and capacity for governance in the coming decades, a topic to be further discussed by the Party's senior officials at a four-day session next week.

Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, presided over the meeting in Beijing on Thursday of the CPC Central Committee Political Bureau.

China will make outstanding progress in promoting the socialist system to become more mature and established in all aspects in 2021 — the 100th anniversary of the founding of the CPC. The goal of modernizing China's socialist system and capacity for governance will be basically achieved in 2035 and completely fulfilled in 2049 — the 100th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China, it was announced at the meeting.

According to a decision made at the meeting, the Fourth Plenary Session of the 19th CPC Central Committee will be held in Beijing from Monday to Thursday.

The bureau members were briefed on solicited opinions concerning a document regarding major decisions on upholding and improving socialism with Chinese characteristics and modernizing the country's system and capacity for governance.

The document will be revised in accordance with the discussions of the meeting and then submitted to the fourth plenary session for further review.

The opinion solicitation process fully promoted intraparty democracy and collected widespread views, according to a statement released after the meeting.

Local authorities and relevant departments as well as deputies to the 19th National Congress of the CPC have fully affirmed the document and also made many sound suggestions that should be taken into consideration to improve the document, the statement read.

The meeting highlighted the importance of upholding the guidance of Marxism-Leninism, Mao Zedong Thought, Deng Xiaoping Theory, the Theory of Three Represents, the Scientific Outlook on Development and Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era.

The fundamental, basic and important systems supporting socialism with Chinese characteristics must be upheld and improved. China's advantages in terms of its socialist system should be used to help make the country's governance more efficient overall, thus supporting the fulfillment of national rejuvenation, according to the statement.

It's a major strategic task for the whole Party to uphold and improve socialism with Chinese characteristics and promote the modernization of the country's socialist system and capacity for governance. This task must be carried out under the leadership of the CPC Central Committee, said the statement.

Party committees at all levels must take a leading role in maintaining the authority of the socialist system, it added.