Weeklong int'l event for army cadets kicks off in E China

NANJING, Oct. 28 (Xinhua) -- The seventh International Army Cadets Week kicked off Monday in Nanjing in east China's Jiangsu Province.

A total of 106 cadets from 12 Chinese army academies and military institutes from 16 countries including Brazil, France, Germany and Japan will be mixed into groups to participate in study, training, exchange and touring activities.

Held by the Army Engineering University of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA), this year's event focuses on the challenges of diverse military tasks faced by junior commanding officers.

The cadets will join training exercises in small arms shooting, an indoor obstacle course and psychological behavior, as well as military courses and experiential activities on traditional Chinese culture, among others. Discussions on multiple topics will also be held during the event.

The exchanges of the cadets will facilitate mutual learning among militaries of different countries and exert a positive influence on the development of international military exchanges and cooperation, said Wang Jinlong, commandant of the Army Engineering University of the PLA.