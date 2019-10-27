Chinese armed police start anti-terrorism training

KUNMING, Oct. 27 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese People's Armed Police started a training program that focuses on sniping and searching for and defusing explosives to enhance its anti-terrorism capability.

The training, which lasts for 30 days, was joined by over 300 elite armed police officers in southwest China's Yunnan Province.

In a bid to train more highly-qualified snipers and defusing experts, the program covers a range of situations where snipers would be used, various measures of searching for explosives as well as defusing explosives and demolition.

The training includes five units, including theory guide, tactics study and exercise. The program has invited experts from military academies and universities to give some of the lessons.