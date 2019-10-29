Chinese peacekeepers transfer heavily-injured Egyptian police in Sudan for treatment

KHARTOUM, Oct. 28 (Xinhua) -- A unit of the Chinese peacekeeping forces have successfully transferred a heavily-injured Egyptian peacekeeper for medical treatment, said the 3rd China Medium Utility Helicopter Unit (CMUHU03).

A helicopter of the unit in Darfur, Sudan urgently transferred on Sunday an Egyptian peacekeeper, who was severely comatose due to head injuries, from Shagil Tobaya to El Fasher, the unit said on Monday.

Being informed of the situation, the CMUHU03 said it immediately carried out the rescue operation. After two hours, the wounded officer was smoothly transferred to El Fasher Airport. The patient was then taken by a UN flight to Sudan's capital Khartoum for treatment.

The quick move was highly praised by the Egyptian peacekeeping Forced Police Unit (FPU).

"We are very grateful for the valuable time you have gained to save the life of the wounded," said Mohamed Omar, the escort doctor from the Egyptian peacekeeping FPU.

It is known that since the deployment of CMUHU03 in Darfur, emergency transfer has been carried out several times.