Poland achieves great success in Military World Games, says defence minister

WARSAW, Oct. 28 (Xinhua) -- The Minister of National Defence of Poland Mariusz Blaszczak congratulated athletes on Monday, as they had won 60 medals at the 7th CISM Military World Games in Wuhan, the capital of central China's Hubei Province.

The Military World Games are a multi-sports event for military personnel organized by the CISM. This year all competitions took place in a single city for the first time in history. Nearly 10,000 soldiers from 109 countries and regions competed for 329 gold medals from October 18th to 27th.

The Poles won 60 medals in total, including 11 gold, 15 silver 34 bronze. Only China, Russia, Brazil and France performed at the higher level. The Minister of National Defence Blaszczak met the Polish athletes on Monday to congratulate them.

"You achieved a great success. We saw the results of your talent and hard work. You overcome weaknesses, you can work on yourself. These are the features that are common to the athletes and the soldiers of the Polish Army," said Blaszczak.

Blaszczak emphasized that the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo is the next great goal for the Polish athletes. "I know you wait for that event. I'm calm, because I know you'll do your best, giving us a lot of joy. You'll achieve a success," he said.

The Minister of Sport and Tourism Witold Banka also praised the athletes.

"Sixty medals are sixty reasons to be proud and feel satisfaction. Poland is proud of you because of your attitude. You are a great example for young people," said Banka.