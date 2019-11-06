Chinese defense minister contacts US counterpart through telephone

By Yin Hang and Zhang Xiaoyu

BEIJING, Nov. 6 (ChinaMil) -- Chinese State Councilor and Defense Minister General Wei Fenghe contacted Dr. Mark Thomas Esper, US Secretary of Defense through telephone by appointment on November 5.

Gen. Wei said that Chinese President Xi Jinping and US President Donald Trump have reached important consensus on promoting the China-US relations based on coordination, cooperation and stability. This is the fundamental basis for the development of relations between the two countries and the two militaries. At present, the China-US relations are at a critical juncture, when win-win cooperation is the only correct choice for the China-US exchanges. The two sides should fully implement the consensus reached by the two heads of state, adhere to mutual respect and equality, focus on common interests, and continue to promote the mil-to-mil relationship as a "stabilizer" for bilateral relations.

Wei also expressed China's principle and position on such questions related to Taiwan, the South China Sea, Hong Kong and Xinjiang.

Dr. Esper congratulated the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China, and the success of the 9th Beijing Xiangshan Forum and the 7th Military World Games (MWG) in Wuhan. He expressed his hope that the two militaries would strengthen strategic communication and policy dialogue to jointly promote the establishment of constructive and result-oriented relationship between the two militaries.