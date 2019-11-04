Commemorative envelopes issued to mark 70th anniversary of Chinese air force

BEIJING, Nov. 3 (Xinhua) -- A set of commemorative envelopes were released Sunday to mark the 70th founding anniversary of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) air force.

Themed "I love the blue sky of the motherland," the envelopes comprise 100 photos and oil paintings, each of which features an inspiring story about China's air force, said Shen Jinke, spokesperson for the PLA air force.

Many of the envelopes displayed achievements in strengthening the air force since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China in 2012, according to Shen.

He said the PLA air force is a strategic service and is of great importance for national security and overall military strategy, noting that the air force has sped up its efforts to promote strategic transformation.