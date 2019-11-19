No independence move by island will be tolerated

BANGKOK, Nov. 19 (Chinadaily) -- Defense Minister Wei Fenghe told his United States counterpart Mark Esper on Monday in Bangkok that China will never tolerate any move by separatists to actualize "Taiwan independence".

During their first face-to-face meeting since Esper took office, Wei said that China is always committed to solving the Taiwan question by peaceful means, but will never countenance major "Taiwan independence" acts, according to Senior Colonel Wu Qian, a spokesman for the Defense Ministry.

Wei told Esper that China requests that the US handle the Taiwan question in a discreet and appropriate manner and not bring new unstable elements into the Taiwan Straits, Wu said at a news briefing in the Thai capital after the defense leaders' meeting.

Speaking of issues pertaining to the South China Sea, the defense minister reiterated China's determination to safeguard its territorial sovereignty and marine rights and interests and also repeated the country's resolution to protect the South China Sea's peace and stability.

"The Chinese side also urges the US side to stop flexing its muscles in the South China Sea and to not provoke and escalate tensions in this region," Wu said.

The spokesman also said the two defense heads were positive about exchanges between the Chinese and US armed forces, adding that the two militaries will stay in contact to discuss detailed arrangements.

Wei arrived in Bangkok on Friday for a formal visit to Thailand and co-chaired the 10th China-ASEAN Defense Ministers' Informal Meeting on Sunday. ASEAN is the Association of Southeast Asian Nations.