AVIC showcases products at Dubai Airshow 2019

A model of the multi-purpose "third generation+" fighter J-10 CE. (Photo by Yue Shuhua)

By Yang Tiehu

Dubai, Nov. 18 (Chinamil) -- The Dubai Airshow 2019 kicked off at the Al Maktoum International Airport in Dubai, trade capital of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), on November 17 local time. The Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC) brought 14 key products in seven major categories based on three main lines of military aircraft, civil aircraft and drone, featuring the theme of “new capacity, new journey and win-win with customers.” The indoor exhibition area of AVIC covers 200 square meters, and the outdoor static exhibition area covers 500 square meters.

At this year’s air show, AVIC will fully showcase its strength in aviation military products. While focusing on products with high technical level and desirable target market prospects such as helicopters and drones, AVIC also exhibits products with potential market including general-purpose aircrafts and civil aircrafts.

Among them, the most eye-catching models are the all-weather, single-shot, single-seat, multi-purpose “third generation+” supersonic fighter J-10CE, and the U-8EW reconnaissance-strike unmanned helicopter. These two models are independently developed by China and are specially designed for the needs of military trade. It is also their debut at major international airshows abroad.

Established in 1987, the Dubai Air Show is held every two years. It has become one of the largest international air show in the world, radiating the Middle East and African markets with great influence.

AVIC has participated in five consecutive Dubai airshows since 2009. In the past decade, the products exhibited by AVIC in Dubai have continued to move forward with new products and improved product spectrum. This fully reflects the importance attached by AVIC to the markets of the Gulf, West Asia and Africa, and also highlights the strong confidence of AVIC in the integration into the international aviation industry chain.