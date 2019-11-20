Vietnamese Deputy Defence Minister receives delegation from the NDU of the PLA

Sen. Lieut. Gen. Phan Van Giang (R) at the reception for a delegation from the National Defence University (NDU) of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (Photo: dangcongsan.vn)

Hanoi (VNA) – Sen. Lieut. Gen. Phan Van Giang, Chief of the General Staff of the Vietnam People’s Army and Deputy Minister of National Defence, on November 18 hosted a reception for a delegation from the National Defence University (NDU) of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army led by Lieut. Gen. Wu Jieming, NDU Political Commissar.

Sen. Lieut. Gen. Phan Van Giang spoke highly of the sound education and training cooperation between the Vietnamese National Defence Academy and the NDU in the past time.

He expressed his hope that both schools will continue enhancing student exchanges in line with their cooperative programmes.

Wu Jieming, for his part, hailed the studying spirit and discipline of the Vietnamese students who are pursuing study at the NDU.

He believed that more visits and exchanges between the two schools in the coming time would help promote their ties in particular, and bolster relations between the two countries as a whole.

Disclaimer: This article was originally produced and published by Vietnamplus. View the original article at Vietnamplus.