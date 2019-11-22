Delegation from China's Xinjiang showcases anti-terrorism work in Kuwait

KUWAIT CITY, Nov. 21 (Xinhua) -- A delegation from China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region concluded its two-day visit to Kuwait on Wednesday, where it introduced Xinjiang's achievements in delivering social stability, promoting religious harmony and anti-terrorism and de-radicalization efforts.

During the visit, the delegation met with officials of Kuwait's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, accepted interviews with Kuwaiti media, and held discussions with experts and scholars from Kuwait University on counter-terrorism and de-radicalization measures, ethnic and religious policies and vocational and educational training work in Xinjiang.

During the discussion, the delegation showed short videos on anti-terrorism work in Xinjiang while exposing the serious harm that terrorism has brought to the people of all ethnic groups in Xinjiang.

According to the delegation, Xinjiang has adopted effective measures on fighting terrorism and de-radicalization work in recent years, effectively eliminated any breeding ground for violent terrorist activities, and accumulated useful experiences and practices that have won recognition by the international community.

Xinjiang's social stability and rapid economic development have resulted in higher living standards across the region.

The delegation visited Qatar earlier this week. Kuwait is the second stop on the delegation's tour, which will also take it to Saudi Arabia.