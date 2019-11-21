Chinese companies on full display at defense, security event in Thailand

BANGKOK, Nov. 21 (Xinhua) -- Chinese military and trade companies displayed their high-tech weapons systems and received plenty of attention at the Defense and Security Exhibition, which wrapped up Thursday in the northern outskirts of Bangkok.

Organized by China's State Administration of Science, Technology and Industry for National Defense (SASTIND), seven Chinese military and trade companies joined the exhibition for the first time as the "China defense" national pavilion.

As one of the most influential exhibitions in Southeast Asia, Thailand's Defense and Security exhibition has attracted increasing attention. To meet the special needs of the Southeast Asian market, "China defense" launched corresponding products and a high-tech weapon system covering the land, sea and air networks.

Among the seven companies, China North Industries Corp displayed more than 50 products for maneuvering and assault, including two types of tanks that fit the needs of Southeast Asia defense.

Thailand is Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN)'s rotating chair this year. The exhibition is held at the same time as the 6th ASEAN Defense Ministers' Meeting-Plus.

Thailand's Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwan visited the Chinese exhibition area and highly praised Chinese weapons and equipment.

In recent years, SASTIND has organized Chinese military trade companies to participate at major international defense exhibitions, raising the international popularity of Chinese weapons and equipment and allowing easier access to China's defense products and technology.