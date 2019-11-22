PLA spokesperson makes remarks on US provocative acts in South China Sea

USS Wayne E. Meyer

BEIJING, NOV. 22 (ChinaMil) -- Senior Colonel Li Huamin, spokesperson for the Southern Theater Command of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA), made remarks Friday on the US warships' trespassing into waters adjacent to China's Nansha Islands and territorial waters off the Xisha Islands. The spokesperson urged the US to stop such provocative acts and avoid unexpected incidents.

Spokesperson Li Huamin said in a statement that the US navy’s littoral combat ship USS Gabrielle Giffords and guided missile destroyer USS Wayne E. Meyer trespassed into the adjacent waters off China’s Nansha Islands and the territorial waters off China's Xisha Islands without permission on November 20 and 21. The Chinese PLA sent ships and aircraft to conduct the whole-process monitoring and verification on the two US warships and warned them to leave.

Snr. Col. Li pointed out that the US recently has kept sending vessels and planes to stir up trouble in the South China Sea under the pretext of freedom of navigation. He urged the US side to stop such provocative acts immediately so as to avoid unexpected incidents.

Li reiterated that China has indisputable sovereignty over the South China Sea islands and adjacent waters. No matter what tricks the US vessels and aircraft may play, the Chinese military is determined and has the ability to safeguard the national sovereignty and security and maintain peace and stability in the South China Sea.