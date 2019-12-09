Macao Chief Executive thanks PLA for protecting Macao

An event to mark the 20th anniversary of the People's Liberation Army (PLA) being stationed in Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR) was held Friday. Chief Executive Chui Sai On attended the ceremony and appreciated the PLA's support for Macao's development over the past two decades.

Chui reiterated that Macao will fully carry out the "One Country, Two Systems" principle and enjoy a high degree of autonomy based on the Macao Basic Law.

Chui attributed Macao's sound economic development and continuously improving living standards to its full support of the central government and protection of the PLA garrisons, saying that the garrisons had acted strictly in accordance with the Basic Law and Garrison Law and ensure social stability and harmony over the past 20 years.

Officials from the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, the Central Military Commission, Liaison Office of the Central People's Government in the Macao SAR and the PLA Macao Garrison also attended the ceremony.